Rydzek edges Frenzel for 2nd straight Nordic combined win

SEEFELD, Austria (AP) — Johannes Rydzek edged German teammate Eric Frenzel for his second Nordic combined World Cup win in two days on Saturday.

In a similar scenario to Friday's race, Rydzek overtook Frenzel on the finish stretch and won the 10-kilometer cross-country race 0.1 seconds ahead of the Olympic champion.

Samuel Costa of Italy was 11.3 behind in third, and world champion Bernhard Gruber of Austria trailed by 20.8 in fourth.

It was the second event of the Nordic Combined Triple, which adds the results of all three competitions this weekend, with the overall winner on Sunday earning double World Cup points.

Only the top 30 from Saturday's race will be allowed to start in the last event, which consists of two jumps and a 15K cross-country race.