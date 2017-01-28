Mascot makes the crowds cheer _ though he can't hear them

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Kamron King says his goal as the first deaf mascot at Portland High School is something he won't always notice: making the crowd louder.

Fifteen-year-old Kamron is a freshman from Saco who started donning a bulldog costume during the fall football season and is now working the sidelines at basketball games.

Kamron says being deaf doesn't interfere with performing, other than occasionally needing someone to direct him toward young children in need of a high-five. The costume's heavy mask obscures his vision.

Kamron's parents say it's a natural fit for a kid who loves sports and costumes.