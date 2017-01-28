Nilsson and Pellegrino win cross-country World Cup sprints

FALUN, Sweden (AP) — Sweden's Stina Nilsson and Federico Pellegrino of Italy won the women's and men's 1.4-kilometer sprint events in the cross-country skiing World Cup on Saturday.

Nilsson won in 3 minutes, 24 seconds, beating Maiken Caspersen Falla of Norway by one-hundredth of a second in a photo finish.

Norwegian Heidi Weng was third, 1.88 seconds behind Nilsson, and continues to lead the overall women's World Cup standings.

Nilsson has been on good form — six of her nine career World Cup wins have come this season — but had never before won a race in her home country.

Pellegrino took his first season victory in 2:45.77, beating two Norwegians — Emil Iversen was 0.06 behind and Sindre Bjoernestad Skar a further 0.41 back.