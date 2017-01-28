49 African migrants rescued at sea, Spanish authorities say

MADRID (AP) — Spain's maritime rescue service says 49 African migrants have been rescued from a boat found 75 miles (120 kilometers) off the country's southern coast.

The migrants had been lost at sea since Thursday, Spanish government sources told The Associated Press on Saturday. After being tipped off by Moroccan authorities, the maritime rescue service was able to locate the boat late Friday.

Despite rough sea conditions, all 49 occupants arrived safely and in good health at Almeria port early Saturday, the maritime rescue service said.

The Spanish government reinforced its border patrols last year after thousands of African migrants were able to reach European soil.