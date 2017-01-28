Oscar-nominated Emmanuelle Riva dies in Paris, age 89

PARIS (AP) — Emmanuelle Riva, a French star of screen and stage nominated for an Academy Award for best actress in 2013, has died. She was 89.

Riva died Friday afternoon in a clinic in Paris after a long illness, her agent, Anne Alvares Correa, told The Associated Press.

Riva was Oscar-nominated for her role in "Amour, " Michael Haneke's brutal depiction of an aging couple.

With Riva starring alongside another French movie legend, Jean-Louis Trintignant, it won the Academy Award for best foreign language film. They played a loving, elderly Parisian couple, one of whom has a stroke. "Amour" also won the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival.

But Jennifer Lawrence won the Academy Award for best actress that year, for her performance as a young widower in "Silver Linings Playbook."