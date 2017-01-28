  1. Home
AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2017/01/28 18:52

A ferry travels on the East river from Manhat

Wrapped in blankets, Sub-Saharan migrants sit

Jenny Bullard carries a pair of boots from he

People wait to disembark from a ferry arrivin

Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump impersonators, H

A woman closes a gate on her property as a fo

Prudent Mazerolle walks with his dog, Blackie

Pedestrians walk over the Millennium Bridge a

Police launch tear gas shells to disperse pro

People walk through an underpass in Astana, K

An inmate holds up a makeshift knife moments

A border patrol agent, watches the Mexico-U.S

Horses graze in a paddock as fog envelopes th

Isabella Busse , 6, holds an umbrella as she

Highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week's gallery features images of a ferry traveling on the East River from Manhattan to Brooklyn during a storm in New York; African migrants sitting on the deck of a ship in the Mediterranean; a woman carrying a pair of boots from her tornado-damaged home in Georgia.

This gallery contains photos published, Jan. 21-27, 2017.

This gallery was produced by Shoun Hill in New York.