Jeff Huang feels rush of excitement in ONE Championship return

(Taiwan News) - After nearly two years sitting on the sidelines, Taiwanese mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Jeff Huang cannot wait to lace up a four-ounce mixed martial arts (MMA) gloves once again as he is set to make his long-awaited return to action on 10 February.

Huang is slated to square off with undefeated Malaysian prospect Agilan Thani on the undercard of ONE: THRONE OF TIGERS, which takes place at the 12,000-seater Stadium Negara in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Widely considered as Chinese Taipei’s top welterweight, Huang has not gone the distance in his blossoming four-year MMA career as six of his professional victories have ended in spectacular fashion.

Huang further cemented that standing when he scored a first-round stoppage win over Indian kickboxer Bala Shetty in his July 2014 promotional debut.

Following his spectacular performance against Shetty, Huang followed it up by submitting Indonesian veteran Zuli Silawanto with a first-round rear-naked choke four months later.

In his third assignment as a ONE Championship athlete, Huang finished Filipino fighter Trestle Tan with a furious punching combination to earn a scintillating first-round technical knockout in November 2015.

Huang, who holds a prizefighting record of 6-2, did not mince words about his excitement to set foot inside the ONE Championship cage again.

“I miss being there inside the ONE Championship cage, competing with the best fighters in Asia. I’m happy that I am back where I belong. It’s great to open the year with a return fight in ONE Championship,” he said.

Huang’s objective in his comeback bout is to extend his winning roll in ONE Championship, but he knows that it will be a difficult task.

The man standing in his way is Thani, who has an unblemished 6-0 record as a professional MMA fighter.

In addition, Thani has shown steady improvement in each outing, with five of his six victories ending in the first round.

“I have a great opponent in front of me. But we are not here to ask for an easy fight. As a fighter, I want a challenge in order to level up and improve as an athlete in this constantly-evolving sport. It’s good that I have a talented fighter as my next opponent,” Huang stated.

Although he has a tall order in front of him, Huang remains optimistic that he will have his hand raised against Thani.

“It’s the perfect match-up for me. We studied some of his past fights. I can see some loopholes in his game that could play into my advantage in the fight. I am confident that I can win. I had a wonderful training camp for this return. Let’s see on February 10,” he stressed.

Huang believes that a convincing victory over Thani will put him into a much higher pedestal in ONE Championship’s welterweight division.

“Agilan Thani is on a roll in the division. I’ve won three-straight fights in ONE Championship. A win in this fight will definitely put me a little closer to a title shot,” he ended.