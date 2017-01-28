Sydney stays unbeaten, Mariners surprise Perth in A-League

SYDNEY (AP) — First-place Sydney FC remained unbeaten after 17 rounds with a 2-1 win over a 10-man Melbourne Victory while the Central Coast Mariners beat Perth 2-0 on Saturday to move out of last place.

After James Troisi gave the Victory the lead in the 18th minute, Filip Holosko scored in the 38th and Bernie Ibini netted the winning goal for Sydney in the 65th.

The win all but clinched the A-League premiership — Sydney now has an 11-point lead over the second-place Victory. Melbourne played a man short for the final 20 minutes after James Donachie was given a straight red card for a tackle on Sydney captain Alex Brosque.

Josh Bingham scored in the 48th minute and Fabio Ferreira four minutes later to give Central Coast its win over Perth. The Mariners moved three points ahead of Adelaide.

Melbourne City missed a chance to move closer to their city rival when they lost 2-1 to the Newcastle Jets. Andrew Nabbout scored in the 14th and 52 minutes before Bruno Fornaroli, on a 69th-minute penalty, made it close.

The loss left City six points behind the Victory.

Jets coach Mark Jones praised Newcastle's handling when it had possession.

"There was a little bit more desperation tonight and we executed a little better," Jones said. "I'm perhaps disappointed we didn't take a 3-0 lead at one point there, or go 3-1 when they were chasing the game after the penalty."

Later Saturday, the Brisbane Roar host Western Sydney. On Sunday, Adelaide United plays Wellington to conclude the round.