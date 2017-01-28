Top 10 most popular gifts for New Year greetings

During the New Year, friends and family pay each other visits and bring gifts for the celebration, which is called bai nian (拜年) or “New Year greetings”.

Bai nian also means to “pay a New Year courtesy call,” an old social custom practiced during the New Year, which is also referred to as zou chun (走春), literally “walk in spring,” meaning to take a walk to make courtesy calls.

Paying New Year courtesy to senior relatives and bringing them gifts is considered as a must during the New Year. When visiting seniors, people typically exchanged a profusion of auspicious phrases wishing each other prosperity and good health.

When going on the New Year’s visits, you are supposed to bring gifts, netizens recently selected 10 most popular New Year’s gifts for those who haven’t decided what to get for their relatives and friends:

1. Cake, and cake roll

2. Traditional Chinese cakes

3. Tea

4. Beef and pork jerky

5. Soy sauce

6. Egg roll

7. Sausage

8. Nougat

9. Peanut products

10. Dried bean curd

A family being visited will offer guests candy, auspicious kumquats, and other treats, and the two sides will present red envelopes to each other’s kids, which is considered as a way of strengthening the bond of relationship.