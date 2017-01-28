The NHL 100: A list of the greatest players in league annals

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Here is a list of The NHL 100, the greatest players in league history as chosen by a 58-member panel of league executives, former players and media members in honor of the league's centennial. The NHL revealed 33 players primarily from the league's first half-century on New Year's Day, and the rest were announced Friday night during a ceremony at the Microsoft Theatre in downtown Los Angeles.

___

Sid Abel

Syl Apps

Andy Bathgate

Jean Beliveau

Max Bentley

Toe Blake

Johnny Bower

Turk Broda

Johnny Bucyk

King Clancy

Charlie Conacher

Alex Delvecchio

Bill Durnan

Bernie Geoffrion

Glenn Hall

Doug Harvey

Tim Horton

Gordie Howe

Red Kelly

Ted Kennedy

Dave Keon

Elmer Lach

Ted Lindsay

Frank Mahovlich

Dickie Moore

Howie Morenz

Jacques Plante

Henri Richard

Maurice Richard

Terry Sawchuk

Milt Schmidt

Eddie Shore

Georges Vezina

Bobby Orr

Brad Park

Larry Robinson

Serge Savard

Ken Dryden

Tony Esposito

Bernie Parent

Yvan Cournoyer

Bob Gainey

Bobby Hull

Guy Lafleur

Bobby Clarke

Marcel Dionne

Phil Esposito

Jacques Lemaire

Stan Mikita

Gilbert Perreault

Jean Ratelle

Darryl Sittler

Mike Bossy

Mike Gartner

Jari Kurri

Wayne Gretzky

Pat LaFontaine

Mark Messier

Denis Savard

Peter Stastny

Bryan Trottier

Ray Bourque

Paul Coffey

Al MacInnis

Denis Potvin

Borje Salming

Grant Fuhr

Billy Smith

Chris Chelios

Brian Leetch

Scott Niedermayer

Scott Stevens

Dominik Hasek

Patrick Roy

Pavel Bure

Brett Hull

Luc Robitaille

Brendan Shanahan

Sergei Fedorov

Peter Forsberg

Ron Francis

Mario Lemieux

Eric Lindros

Mike Modano

Joe Nieuwendyk

Adam Oates

Joe Sakic

Mats Sundin

Steve Yzerman

Martin Brodeur

Pavel Datsyuk

Nicklas Lidstrom

Chris Pronger

Teemu Selanne

Sidney Crosby

Patrick Kane

Duncan Keith

Alex Ovechkin

Jonathan Toews

Jaromir Jagr