  1. Home
  2. World

John Hurt, Oscar nominated for "The Elephant Man" dies at 77

By LINDSEY BAHR , AP Film Writer,Associated Press
2017/01/28 11:42

File - This Sep. 13, 2011, shows British acto

File - This Feb. 12, 2012, file photo shows a

File- This Sept. 6, 2011, file photo shows Br

File - This Oct. 6, 2015, file photo shows Jo

File- This Nov. 8, 2013, file photo shows act

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Oscar-nominated actor Sir John Hurt has died. He was 77.

Hurt's agent Charles McDonald says the actor, who battled pancreatic cancer, died Friday in London.

The actor received Academy Award nominations for playing a heroin addict in "Midnight Express" and the tortured John Merrick in David Lynch's "The Elephant Man." Hurt had a career that spanned over 50 years in television, film and voice work. He terrified audiences in "Alien," and spoofed that very same scene in "Spaceballs."

As prolific as ever, Hurt recently appeared alongside Natalie Portman in the Oscar-nominated film "Jackie" as a priest who consoles the recently widowed first lady. Hurt leaves behind a few production credits, including Joe Wright's "Darkest Hour, where Hurt plays Neville Chamberlain.