What should you know about the Year of the Rooster?

Happy Lunar New Year and welcome to the Year of the Rooster! Expect a question from your friends why rooster, but do you know how to answer? Here we did a little research about everything you need to know about the Year of the Rooster.

The Chinese zodiac, or shengxiao (生肖), is a cycle of 12 signs represented by an animal in each year. The 12-year cycle of the Chinese zodiac signs starts with rat, followed by ox, tiger, rabbit, dragon, snake, horse, goat, monkey, rooster, dog, and pig in order. The rooster ranks tenth out of the 12 animals, and 2017 is the Year of the Rooster. People born in 1921, 1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017 and 2029 are roosters.

According to China Highlights, 2017 is also a Fire Rooster Year. In Chinese astrology, each zodiac year is not only associated with an animal sign but also one of the Five Elements that comprises the five energetic forces making up all living things – Gold, Wood, Water, Fire, and Earth. Both the Chinese zodiac sign and the Five Elements shape the astrology of the year and the scheme makes a combination of Fire Rooster for 2017. Element-sign combinations recur every 60 years.

Each pair of element-signs is believed to somehow determine one’s personality. The rooster generally symbolizes honesty and fortitude, but it varies based on the Five Elements it goes with, as below:

Type of Rooster Year of Birth Characteristics

Gold Rooster 1921, 1981 Determined, brave, and hardworking

Wood Rooster 1945, 2005 Energetic, overconfident, and unstable

Water Rooster 1933, 1993 Smart, tenderhearted, and compassionate

Fire Rooster 1957, 2017 Trustworthy, with a strong work ethic

Earth Rooster 1909, 1969 Generous, popular among friends

The classification scheme is popular among East Asian countries including Taiwan, China, Mongolia, Japan, Korea, Vietnam, Nepal, Bhutan and Thailand.

As to what are the best lucky words we can say to our friends who are celebrating the Year of the Rooster? Here comes the two:

Da-ji-da-li (大吉大利), meaning great luck and great fortune. The word “ji” is phonetically similar to Chinese word of rooster.

Ji-Shian-Ru-Yi (吉祥如意), meaning everything goes perfectly well with you. The word “ji,” again, is phonetically similar to Chinese word of rooster.

