  1. Home
  2. World

NFL Playoff Glance

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2017/01/28 07:38
All Times EST
Wild-card Playoffs
Saturday, Jan. 7

Houston 27, Oakland 14

Seattle 26, Detroit 6

Sunday, Jan. 8

Pittsburgh 30, Miami 12

Green Bay 38, N.Y. Giants 13

Divisional Playoffs
Saturday, Jan. 14

Atlanta 36, Seattle 20

New England 34, Houston 16

Sunday, Jan. 15

Green Bay 34, Dallas 31

Pittsburgh 18, Kansas City 16

Conference Championships
Sunday, Jan. 22
NFC

Atlanta 44, Green Bay 21

AFC

New England 36, Pittsburgh 17

Pro Bowl
Sunday, Jan. 29
At Orlando, Fla.

AFC vs. NFC

Super Bowl
Sunday, Feb. 5
At Houston

Atlanta vs. New England