NFL Playoff Glance

|All Times EST
|Wild-card Playoffs
|Saturday, Jan. 7
Houston 27, Oakland 14
Seattle 26, Detroit 6
|Sunday, Jan. 8
Pittsburgh 30, Miami 12
Green Bay 38, N.Y. Giants 13
|Divisional Playoffs
|Saturday, Jan. 14
Atlanta 36, Seattle 20
New England 34, Houston 16
|Sunday, Jan. 15
Green Bay 34, Dallas 31
Pittsburgh 18, Kansas City 16
|Conference Championships
|Sunday, Jan. 22
|NFC
Atlanta 44, Green Bay 21
|AFC
New England 36, Pittsburgh 17
|Pro Bowl
|Sunday, Jan. 29
|At Orlando, Fla.
AFC vs. NFC
|Super Bowl
|Sunday, Feb. 5
|At Houston
Atlanta vs. New England