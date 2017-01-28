UN extends sanctions on Central African Republic

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has extended an arms embargo on the Central African Republic and a travel ban and asset freeze on blacklisted individuals for another year.

The resolution adopted unanimously by the council on Friday added a new provision making sexual violence a criterion for sanctions. It also encouraged member states to require that airlines provide advance passenger information to national authorities to make sure the travel ban is enforced.

France's U.N. Ambassador Francois Delattre, whose country drafted the resolution, said extending sanctions is justified because of "the persisting threat of various militias that continue to try to derail the process of stabilization and reconciliation."

"It's a very important signal to all those in the Central African Republic who try to undermine the political process," he said.