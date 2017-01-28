NYC to pay $6.9 million to man shot by off-duty officer

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City will pay $6.9 million to a man who was shot six times by an off-duty police officer who said he'd consumed 10 drinks before getting in his car to drive home.

A spokesman for the city law department said Friday's settlement in the 2014 shooting by former officer Brendan Cronin was in the best interests of the city.

Joseph Felice and Robert Borrelli sued the city after Cronin fired a barrage of bullets into their car in suburban Pelham. Borrelli was not hit and was able to drive his wounded friend to the hospital.

The settlement awards $6.9 million to Felice and $1.275 million to Borrelli.

Cronin pleaded guilty to charges including attempted murder and is serving a nine-year prison sentence.