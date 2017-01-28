Osasuna's winless streak continues after draw against Malaga

MADRID (AP) — Osasuna's winless run reached 12 matches after a 1-1 home draw against Malaga in the Spanish league on Friday.

The recently promoted club took the lead with a goal by Serbian midfielder Goran Causic in the 76th minute, but Malaga equalized just three minutes later through Ignacio Camacho.

Osasuna goalkeeper Mario Fernandez saved a penalty kick in the first half, but made a mistake for Malaga's goal when he mistimed a long throw-in into the area.

Osasuna hasn't won since a 3-2 win at Eibar in October.

However, Friday's draw was enough to lift the club from northern Spain off the bottom of the table. It moved onto 10 points, the same as Granada, which plays at Villarreal on Saturday.

Malaga, 13th in the 20-team standings, saw its own winless streak reach seven games. It had lost its last four league matches.

Leader Real Madrid is one point ahead of Sevilla and two points in front of Barcelona.