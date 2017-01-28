Deal diverts some sewage from broken pipe to treatment plant

FRASER, Mich. (AP) — Some sewage that normally flows through a now-collapsed suburban sewer pipe to a treatment plant in Detroit will be diverted to a separate facility northeast of the city.

Macomb County Public Works officials said Friday that they reached an agreement to allow the sewage into the Mount Clemens Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Officials say Mount Clemens can handle about 10 percent of the flow during dry weather. That is expected to reduce the volume of sewage bypassing the broken line in nearby Fraser.

The 11-foot diameter interceptor services 11 communities. The damage was discovered in December.

County officials warned Thursday that sediment blocking the pipe could force sewage into the Clinton River during heavy rains.

A sinkhole formed due to the collapse. Three homes near the sinkhole have been condemned.