Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" — Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.; White House press secretary Sean Spicer; former Defense Secretary Robert Gates.

NBC's "Meet the Press" — Reince Priebus, chief of staff to President Donald Trump; Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va.

CBS' "Face the Nation" — Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz.

CNN's "State of the Union" — Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio; New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio

"Fox News Sunday" — Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway; Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill.