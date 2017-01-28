School district: Musical with racial slur will be performed

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey high school will allow students to utter racial slurs during performances of the musical "Ragtime."

Cherry Hill school district officials said in a letter Friday that after much discussion the play will go on as written, including the slurs.

Superintendent Joseph Meloche says officials will make it clear that they "loathe the N-word."

Officials had planned to remove the word from the show due to debut March 10 at Cherry Hill High School East, following complaints from a parent and civil rights groups. They also said disparaging lines from the play targeting other ethnic groups also would be removed.

But that was met with resistance by students and community members of all races who say it would be wrong to sanitize the show.