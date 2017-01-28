Puerto Rico celebrates Hall of Fame catcher Ivan Rodriguez

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — "Ivan! Ivan! Ivan!" The shouts of the students grew to a crescendo as Hall of Fame catcher Ivan Rodriguez visited his former elementary school on Friday as part of a three-day celebration the U.S. territory had planned for the 14-time AL All-Star.

The former Major League Baseball player known as "Pudge" waved at his fans and revealed his megawatt smile as he posed for pictures in his hometown of Vega Baja.

"What a joy to return to my school," he said. "I'm very happy that you're here with me on such a special day."

Hundreds of people young and old followed Rodriguez around his hometown carrying pictures, baseballs and flyers for him to sign. They joined him as he received a blessing at a church and then cheered as he accepted the keys of the town located on the island's north coast.

Among the fans was a former elementary school teacher of his who recalled Pudge as a good student who was well-behaved.

Rodriguez was a teenager when he debuted with the Rangers in 1991 and became the youngest Hall of Fame member at 45. He is the only major leaguer to win 13 Gold Gloves and have a career average of at least .295. He won his only World Series with Florida in 2003 and played for six teams, including five seasons with Detroit.

He is the fourth native Puerto Rican in the Hall after Roberto Clemente, Orlando Cepeda and Roberto Alomar.

"He should be an example to all of you," Gov. Ricardo Rossello told a group of Puerto Rico students who had gathered to welcome Rodriguez.

Rodriguez, who announced he would donate a roof for the basketball court at his former school, is now a special assistant to the Rangers' general manager.