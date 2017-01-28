New York (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday:
(50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|COTTON NO.2
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Mar
|74.21
|74.97
|74.19
|74.85
|Up
|.66
|May
|74.75
|75.45
|74.72
|75.39
|Up
|.69
|Jul
|75.25
|75.95
|75.22
|75.90
|Up
|.65
|Oct
|72.27
|72.31
|72.27
|72.31
|Up
|.09
|Dec
|71.46
|71.83
|71.38
|71.79
|Up
|.33
|Mar
|71.69
|71.84
|71.65
|71.84
|Up
|.40
|May
|71.64
|Up
|.40
|Jul
|71.50
|Up
|.41
|Oct
|71.00
|Up
|.41
|Dec
|70.74
|Up
|.41
|Mar
|70.78
|Up
|.41
|May
|70.82
|Up
|.41
|Jul
|70.86
|Up
|.41
|Oct
|70.90
|Up
|.41
|Dec
|70.94
|Up
|.41