New York (AP) — Sugar futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday:
(112,000 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|SUGAR-WORLD 11
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Feb
|20.38
|20.53
|20.30
|20.33
|Down .03
|Apr
|20.37
|20.50
|20.29
|20.36
|unch
|Jun
|20.10
|20.19
|20.00
|20.10
|unch
|Sep
|19.91
|20.01
|19.84
|19.96
|Up
|.04
|Feb
|19.85
|19.95
|19.80
|19.94
|Up
|.07
|Apr
|19.14
|19.32
|19.14
|19.31
|Up
|.07
|Jun
|18.59
|18.70
|18.59
|18.69
|Up
|.05
|Sep
|18.20
|18.29
|18.20
|18.28
|Up
|.04
|Feb
|17.99
|18.00
|17.99
|18.00
|Up
|.01
|Apr
|17.55
|Up
|.01
|Jun
|17.25
|Up
|.02
|Sep
|17.19
|Up
|.01