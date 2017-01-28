  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2017/01/28 04:19

New York (AP) — Sugar futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday:

(112,000 lbs.; cents per lb.)

SUGAR-WORLD 11
Open High Low Settle Change
Feb 20.38 20.53 20.30 20.33 Down .03
Apr 20.37 20.50 20.29 20.36 unch
Jun 20.10 20.19 20.00 20.10 unch
Sep 19.91 20.01 19.84 19.96 Up .04
Feb 19.85 19.95 19.80 19.94 Up .07
Apr 19.14 19.32 19.14 19.31 Up .07
Jun 18.59 18.70 18.59 18.69 Up .05
Sep 18.20 18.29 18.20 18.28 Up .04
Feb 17.99 18.00 17.99 18.00 Up .01
Apr 17.55 Up .01
Jun 17.25 Up .02
Sep 17.19 Up .01