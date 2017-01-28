  1. Home
BC-US--Petroleum, US

By  Associated Press
2017/01/28 04:19

New York (AP) — Petroleum futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Friday:

(1,000 bbl; dollars per bbl.)

LIGHT SWEET CRUDE
Open High Low Settle Chg.
Feb 53.74 54.08 52.58 53.17 Down .61
Mar 54.38 54.68 53.18 53.75 Down .63
Apr 54.81 55.17 53.70 54.25 Down .65
May 55.27 55.60 54.15 54.67 Down .67
Jun 55.51 55.89 54.50 54.97 Down .68
Jul 55.87 56.05 54.71 55.15 Down .70
Aug 55.96 56.16 54.92 55.28 Down .72
Sep 56.00 56.26 55.00 55.36 Down .73
Oct 56.09 56.34 55.05 55.43 Down .73
Nov 56.12 56.40 55.04 55.49 Down .73
Dec 56.09 56.14 55.19 55.53 Down .71
Jan 56.11 56.33 55.21 55.56 Down .70
Feb 56.42 56.42 55.28 55.60 Down .68
Mar 55.59 Down .68
Apr 55.58 Down .67
May 56.19 56.43 55.19 55.57 Down .66
Jun 55.75 55.90 55.52 55.52 Down .66
Jul 55.85 55.85 55.48 55.48 Down .66
Aug 55.50 55.50 55.45 55.45 Down .67
Sep 55.44 Down .68
Oct 55.44 Down .69
Nov 56.10 56.29 55.11 55.46 Down .70
Dec 55.41 Down .71
Jan 55.38 Down .72
Feb 55.37 Down .72
Mar 55.37 Down .72
Apr 55.37 Down .72
May 55.53 55.58 55.40 55.40 Down .72
Jun 55.39 Down .72
Jul 55.40 Down .72
Aug 55.42 Down .72
Sep 55.45 Down .72
Oct 55.50 Down .72
Nov 55.89 56.22 55.39 55.57 Down .72
Dec 55.54 Down .71
Jan 55.52 Down .71
Feb 55.52 Down .70
Mar 55.54 Down .69
Apr 55.57 Down .68
May 55.62 Down .68
Jun 55.59 Down .68
Jul 55.57 Down .68
Aug 55.57 Down .68
Sep 55.59 Down .68
Oct 55.63 Down .68
Nov 55.61 55.69 55.54 55.69 Down .69
Dec 55.67 Down .69
Jan 55.67 Down .69
Feb 55.69 Down .68
Mar 55.71 Down .68
Apr 55.75 Down .67
May 55.81 Down .67
Jun 55.77 Down .66
Jul 55.76 Down .66
Aug 55.78 Down .65
Sep 55.81 Down .65
Oct 55.87 Down .64
Nov 55.95 Down .64
Dec 55.95 Down .64
Jan 55.96 Down .64
Feb 55.98 Down .64
Mar 56.01 Down .64
Apr 56.06 Down .64
May 56.14 Down .64
Jun 56.11 Down .64
Jul 56.11 Down .64
Aug 56.13 Down .64
Sep 56.18 Down .64
Oct 56.26 Down .64
Nov 56.36 Down .64
May 56.67 Down .64
Nov 57.50 57.50 56.96 56.96 Down .64
May 57.18 Down .64
Nov 57.39 Down .64
May 57.54 Down .64
Nov 57.69 Down .64