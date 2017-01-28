New York (AP) — Petroleum futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Friday:
(1,000 bbl; dollars per bbl.)
|LIGHT SWEET CRUDE
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Feb
|53.74
|54.08
|52.58
|53.17
|Down .61
|Mar
|54.38
|54.68
|53.18
|53.75
|Down .63
|Apr
|54.81
|55.17
|53.70
|54.25
|Down .65
|May
|55.27
|55.60
|54.15
|54.67
|Down .67
|Jun
|55.51
|55.89
|54.50
|54.97
|Down .68
|Jul
|55.87
|56.05
|54.71
|55.15
|Down .70
|Aug
|55.96
|56.16
|54.92
|55.28
|Down .72
|Sep
|56.00
|56.26
|55.00
|55.36
|Down .73
|Oct
|56.09
|56.34
|55.05
|55.43
|Down .73
|Nov
|56.12
|56.40
|55.04
|55.49
|Down .73
|Dec
|56.09
|56.14
|55.19
|55.53
|Down .71
|Jan
|56.11
|56.33
|55.21
|55.56
|Down .70
|Feb
|56.42
|56.42
|55.28
|55.60
|Down .68
|Mar
|55.59
|Down .68
|Apr
|55.58
|Down .67
|May
|56.19
|56.43
|55.19
|55.57
|Down .66
|Jun
|55.75
|55.90
|55.52
|55.52
|Down .66
|Jul
|55.85
|55.85
|55.48
|55.48
|Down .66
|Aug
|55.50
|55.50
|55.45
|55.45
|Down .67
|Sep
|55.44
|Down .68
|Oct
|55.44
|Down .69
|Nov
|56.10
|56.29
|55.11
|55.46
|Down .70
|Dec
|55.41
|Down .71
|Jan
|55.38
|Down .72
|Feb
|55.37
|Down .72
|Mar
|55.37
|Down .72
|Apr
|55.37
|Down .72
|May
|55.53
|55.58
|55.40
|55.40
|Down .72
|Jun
|55.39
|Down .72
|Jul
|55.40
|Down .72
|Aug
|55.42
|Down .72
|Sep
|55.45
|Down .72
|Oct
|55.50
|Down .72
|Nov
|55.89
|56.22
|55.39
|55.57
|Down .72
|Dec
|55.54
|Down .71
|Jan
|55.52
|Down .71
|Feb
|55.52
|Down .70
|Mar
|55.54
|Down .69
|Apr
|55.57
|Down .68
|May
|55.62
|Down .68
|Jun
|55.59
|Down .68
|Jul
|55.57
|Down .68
|Aug
|55.57
|Down .68
|Sep
|55.59
|Down .68
|Oct
|55.63
|Down .68
|Nov
|55.61
|55.69
|55.54
|55.69
|Down .69
|Dec
|55.67
|Down .69
|Jan
|55.67
|Down .69
|Feb
|55.69
|Down .68
|Mar
|55.71
|Down .68
|Apr
|55.75
|Down .67
|May
|55.81
|Down .67
|Jun
|55.77
|Down .66
|Jul
|55.76
|Down .66
|Aug
|55.78
|Down .65
|Sep
|55.81
|Down .65
|Oct
|55.87
|Down .64
|Nov
|55.95
|Down .64
|Dec
|55.95
|Down .64
|Jan
|55.96
|Down .64
|Feb
|55.98
|Down .64
|Mar
|56.01
|Down .64
|Apr
|56.06
|Down .64
|May
|56.14
|Down .64
|Jun
|56.11
|Down .64
|Jul
|56.11
|Down .64
|Aug
|56.13
|Down .64
|Sep
|56.18
|Down .64
|Oct
|56.26
|Down .64
|Nov
|56.36
|Down .64
|May
|56.67
|Down .64
|Nov
|57.50
|57.50
|56.96
|56.96
|Down .64
|May
|57.18
|Down .64
|Nov
|57.39
|Down .64
|May
|57.54
|Down .64
|Nov
|57.69
|Down .64