BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change Mar 2108 2121 2076 2095 Down 37 May 2118 2129 2084 2101 Down 39 Jul 2128 2142 2100 2116 Down 35 Sep 2156 2161 2118 2134 Down 34 Dec 2177 2186 2149 2156 Down 35 Mar 2208 2208 2170 2177 Down 34 May 2225 2225 2186 2194 Down 34 Jul 2219 2232 2199 2208 Down 33 Sep 2225 2245 2219 2221 Down 32 Dec 2244 2247 2239 2239 Down 32