BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Mar
|2108
|2121
|2076
|2095
|Down
|37
|May
|2118
|2129
|2084
|2101
|Down
|39
|Jul
|2128
|2142
|2100
|2116
|Down
|35
|Sep
|2156
|2161
|2118
|2134
|Down
|34
|Dec
|2177
|2186
|2149
|2156
|Down
|35
|Mar
|2208
|2208
|2170
|2177
|Down
|34
|May
|2225
|2225
|2186
|2194
|Down
|34
|Jul
|2219
|2232
|2199
|2208
|Down
|33
|Sep
|2225
|2245
|2219
|2221
|Down
|32
|Dec
|2244
|2247
|2239
|2239
|Down
|32