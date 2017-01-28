News agency: Hamas leader ends 'successful' visit to Egypt

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt's state news agency says Hamas, the ruling movement of Gaza Strip, has concluded a "successful" visit to Egypt, the first by the group's top leader in over three years.

MENA reported on Friday that Ismail Haniyeh along with his delegation have left Egypt to Gaza after talks with the country's security and political authorities. The two sides discussed the blockade, Palestinian reconciliation and the lingering power outage in the strip.

The agency quoted Hamas' statement as saying the talks will have "positive results" on the situation in Gaza.

Egypt's relations with Hamas deteriorated since the 2013 military ouster of Islamist President Mohammed Morsi, who hails from the Muslim Brotherhood group, Hamas' mother movement. Authorities accused the group of supporting militants to carry out attacks in Egypt.