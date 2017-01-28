Matthew Wade to captain Australia in New Zealand ODIs

SYDNEY (AP) — Wicketkeeper Matthew Wade has been named to replace Steve Smith as captain of the Australia cricket team for the three-match Chappell-Hadlee series in New Zealand, becoming Australia's 24th one-day international captain.

Smith has withdrawn from the series, which begins in Auckland on Monday, after injuring ankle ligaments during the last one-day international against Pakistan in Adelaide on Thursday. He now faces a race to be fully fit for the start of Australia's upcoming test series in India.

Vice-captain David Warner, in hot form with two centuries in his last two innings, will also miss the New Zealand series as the Australian selectors felt he should rest to prepare for the India tour.

That left Wade as the obvious choice for the captaincy as he leads Victoria state in Australia's domestic competitions.

"We had a few options as captain in the absence of Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner but Matthew Wade was the logical option given his leadership experience with Victoria and the fact he is very much a leader within the group already," chairman of selectors Trevor Hohns said.

Hohns said the selectors considered recalling Warner, who has just become the world's top-ranked batsman in ODIs, but decided to persist with the plan to rest him ahead of the India series.

Queensland batsman Sam Heazlett has been added to the Australia squad for the matches in New Zealand and might make his one-day international debut after playing only five domestic one-day matches.

Smith said he was disappointed to miss the New Zealand series.

"Every series is important and I would have loved to have been in New Zealand," Smith said. "I feel like I'm batting really well at the moment so, when I'm batting well, I want to keep going so it's disappointing. But obviously we have got pretty big fish to fry shortly in India."

The withdrawal of Smith after the omissions of Warner and his one-day opening partner Usman Khawaja has already been perceived in New Zealand as a deliberate snub, reflecting Australia's view of the Chappell-Hadlee series as a low priority.

Australia assistant coach Ryan Harris faced the need to soothe hurt feelings when he spoke to reporters on the team's arrival in New Zealand. He insisted the Chappell-Hadlee series, named in honor of two of Australia and New Zealand's most important cricketing families, is important to Australia.

"There is definitely meaning behind it," Harris said. "We don't like losing to New Zealand, as they don't like losing to us ... it's just the amount of cricket and the way it is scheduled. It is physically impossible to play every game.

"With a big India tour coming up, we want our guys to be ready for that. A the same time we've still got a very good side here ... we've got our best bowling attack, we definitely want to win this series."