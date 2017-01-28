Peru: Anti-graft vandals target statute donated by Odebrecht

LIMA, Peru (AP) — A replica of Rio de Janeiro's famous Christ statue donated to Peru by Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht has been vandalized to protest a massive bribery scandal involving the firm.

The 21-meter (69-foot) statue overlooking Peru's capital was inaugurated in 2011 by then-President Alan Garcia. The $1 million statue was widely seen as a vanity project by Garcia.

This week, vandals sprayed slogans on the statue reading "Alan is Guilty" and "Odebrecht Get Out."

Odebrecht last month admitted in a plea agreement with the U.S. Justice Department that it bribed officials to the tune of almost $800 million to win business in 12 countries. In Peru, it paid $29 million to officials in the three governments since 2000.