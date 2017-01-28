Bolivia: 19 miners taken hostage by rival group inside mine

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — Bolivian authorities say that 19 informal miners have been taken hostage inside a mine by a rival group in a remote region of the country.

Police say that about 100 miners blasted dynamite sticks to block the mine's entrance Friday and took control of another way out of the Asientos mine. Police say that the life of the miners is not at risk.

The silver, lead and zinc mine is located some 200 miles (320 kilometers) southeast of the Bolivian capital. A police unit was has been sent to try to rescue the miners.

Clashes between wildcat miners are frequent in Bolivia and some have turned deadly.