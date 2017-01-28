BC-US--Money & Markets Digest, US

Money & Markets modules for Saturday, Jan. 28

THE WEEK AHEAD

The Conference Board releases its monthly index of U.S. consumer confidence on Tuesday. Amazon.com reports fourth-quarter results on Thursday. The Labor Department reports on Friday the number of jobs employers added in January.

COMPANY SPOTLIGHT

Microsoft climbed as CEO Satya Nadella's investments in "cloud computing" paid off with strong fourth-quarter earnings.

CENTERPIECE

Netflix's profitable plot twist

Netflix's U.S. video streaming service has been profitable for years, while its international operations have racked up $1.5 billion in losses, but that might be about to change.

STORY STOCKS

FUND FOCUS

T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Value (TRMCX)

Morningstar calls this a "pre-eminent" fund, citing a "contrarian style" and "thorough research."

