Ex-UConn health official pleads guilty to drug charges

VERNON, Conn. (AP) — The former pharmacy supervisor of the University of Connecticut's Student Health Services has pleaded guilty to forging prescriptions and ordering items through the pharmacy for his personal use.

Michael Olzinski, of Coventry, pleaded guilty last week to larceny and drug distribution charges under the Alford doctrine. That means that while he disagrees with some evidence he acknowledges there is enough for a conviction. He's scheduled to be sentenced April 27.

The 46-year-old Olzinski initially faced 173 charges. Police started investigating after an April 2015 internal audit found that many items ordered by Olzinski were missing from inventory, including prescription drugs. Police say the investigation revealed that Olzinski forged order logs and fraudulently filled prescriptions for his own use.

Olzinski retired in 2015.