Beyond 'Just Say No': Schools teach about opioid dangers

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Schools are going beyond "Just Say No" as they teach students as young as kindergartners about the dangers of opioids in the hope that they don't later become part of the growing crisis.

Some states have begun requiring instruction about prescription drugs and heroin, and districts are updating their anti-drug instruction to move toward interactive and engaging curriculums that they hope will save lives.

Ohio and New York have passed laws requiring that schools include prescription opioid abuse prevention in health education. New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie this month said his state would do the same.

Linda Richter is the director of policy research and analysis for the National Center on Addiction and Substance Abuse. She cautions that the best approach to teaching students about drug abuse is to address underlying factors that encourage drug use.