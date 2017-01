Australian Open Show Court Schedules

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Showcourt schedule Saturday at the Australian Open:

Rod Laver Arena Play begins at 0200 GMT

Girls Singles Final: Rebeka Masarova (1), Switzerland, vs. Marta Kostyuk (11), Ukraine

Quad Wheelchair Final: Dylan Alcott (1), Australia, vs. Andy Lapthorne, Britain

Women's Singles Final (not before 0830 GMT): Venus Williams (13), United States, vs. Serena Williams (2), United States

Men's Doubles Final: Henri Kontinen, Finland, and John Peers (4), Australia, vs. Bob and Mike Bryan (3), United States