Rydzek beats Frenzel to win Nordic combined World Cup

SEEFELD, Austria (AP) — Johannes Rydzek won a Nordic combined World Cup on Friday, ending German teammate Eric Frenzel's four-year unbeaten streak at the host venue of the 2019 world championships.

Rydzek and Frenzel crossed the finish line side by side after the five-kilometer cross country, with a photo finish declaring Rydzek the winner. Frenzel, the Olympic champion, had won all 11 events in the Austrian resort since January 2013.

Samuel Costa of Italy was 6.8 seconds back in third, while world champion Bernhard Gruber of Austria, who won the jumping portion with a 107-meter effort, finished sixth.

It was the first event of the Nordic Combined Triple, which adds the results of all three competitions this weekend, with the overall winner on Sunday earning double World Cup points.