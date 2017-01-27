BC-US--AP Entertainment Advisory-PGA and SAG Awards, US

AP PGA AND SAG AWARDS COVERAGE ADVISORY

Producers Guild Awards

The Producers Guild Awards in movie and TV categories will be presented Saturday night at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. PGA winners have historically been a reliable indicator of what films are likely to win the best picture, animated feature and documentary Oscars, although with occasional exceptions. We plan coverage of the non-televised event in all formats...

PRODUCERS GUILD AWARDS — The movies vying for top honors at Saturday night's 28th annual Producers Guild Awards in Beverly Hills, California., are nearly identical to those up for best picture at next month's Oscars, with the exception of "Deadpool." By Entertainment Writer Sandy Cohen. UPCOMING: 130 words by 1 p.m. Saturday, updated with winners by about 1:30 a.m. and again about 4 a.m., photos, video.

Screen Actors Guild Awards

The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in 16 film and TV acting categories will be presented Sunday night from 8-10 p.m., airing live to all time zones on TNT and TBS from the Shrine Auditorium in downtown Los Angeles. Per usual, there is no host, but rather a series of previously honored presenters. Diversity, Donald Trump and the effect of the SAG Awards on the Oscar race will be key elements in our all-format coverage. Here's more...

TEXT

Runup Story

— SAG AWARDS-LILY TOMLIN — SAG AWARDS-LILY TOMLIN — Lily Tomlin reflects on her career as she prepares to accept lifetime achievement honors at Sunday's Screen Actors Guild Awards. By Mike Cidoni Lennox. Sent: 700 words on Thursday, photos, video.

Show Stories

— SAG AWARDS — Will Sunday night's Screen Actors Guild Awards give a needed boost to Kenneth Lonergan's "Manchester by the Sea" in this season's race to the Oscars? The New England drama has the most nominations going into the SAG ceremony, but has been largely overshadowed this month by awards recognition for "La La Land" and "Moonlight." By Film Writer Jake Coyle. UPCOMING: 300 words by 1 p.m. Sunday, photos, video. Will be updated by 7:30 p.m. with carpet color, then throughout the 8-10 p.m. ceremony. A NewsAlert for best movie cast will move at the conclusion of the show, followed by a wrapup story by about 10:15 p.m. Sunday. A new approach to the mainbar will move by 2 a.m.

— SAG AWARDS-THE LATEST — The Latest will follow arrivals color, major awards and notable moments on the show. UPCOMING: Up to 1,000 words by 11 p.m. Sunday, photos.

— SAG AWARDS-LIST — A list of winners in all 16 film and TV categories to move midway during the show and again at its conclusion. UPCOMING: 200 words by about 9 p.m., the 400 words by 10:15 p.m., photos.

— SAG AWARDS-TV — A closer look at the winners of the nine television categories at the SAG Awards. By Television Writer Lynn Elber. UPCOMING: About 500 words by 10:30 p.m., photos.

— SAG AWARDS-LILY TOMLIN — A separate on Lily Tomlin's acceptance of SAG's lifetime achievement award. By Entertainment Writer Sandy Cohen. UPCOMING: About 350 words by 10:30 p.m., photos.

— SAG AWARDS-QUOTES — Notable soundbites from the SAG Awards. UPCOMING: 400 words by 11 p.m., photos.

— SAG AWARDS-BACKSTAGE NOTEBOOK — What you didn't see on TV from backstage at the SAG Awards. By Entertainment Writer Sandy Cohen. UPCOMING: About 500 words by 2 a.m., photos.

Contact: West Coast Entertainment Editor Steve Loeper at sloeper@ap.org, 213-346-3135 or 213-952-1250.

PHOTO

Coverage: Invision will have photographers shooting arrivals. Photos from arrivals should begin moving by 6 p.m. EST. The ceremony starts at 8 p.m. and there will be a photographer shooting the show, as well as a photographer shooting winners in the press room. Photos will be edited and filed live on site throughout the show.

Contact: Ali Kaufman (Invision) 323-286-9677, akaufman@ap.org; Carolyn Lessard (AP) 212-621-1923 (o); 508-510-7335 (c), clessard@ap.org.

VIDEO

Coverage: Video will move first red carpet fashion and arrivals for broadcast on Sunday, Jan. 29 after 8pm ET (0100 GMT Jan 30). We will continue sending arrivals edits as warranted. Show highlights are expected at approximately 11:30pm ET if the show ends on time. Please adhere to SAGs show restrictions in scripts. ) Backstage reaction will move at approximately 0200 am ET on Jan. 30. Online video customers will get a recap of who won and the night's main story lines by 0130 a.m. EST (0630 GMT.).

Contact: Brooke Lefferts, 917-375-1224, blefferts@ap.org.

RADIO

Coverage: A producer at the BNC will pull clips from the telecast and file for AP Radio affiliates after the show is over. Stories will be included with the audio for morning drive.

Contact: AP BNC 1-800-243-3375.

The AP.