WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TEN--AUSTRALIAN OPEN

MELBOURNE, Australia — Rafael Nadal and Grigor Dimitrov are deep into the fifth set of their semifinal. By John Pye. Developing.

TEN--AUSTRALIAN OPEN-WOMEN'S FINAL

MELBOURNE, Australia — Venus and Serena Williams regard the outcome of their Australian Open final on Saturday as a win-win. By John Pye. SENT: 870 words, photos.

— TEN--Australian Open-Women's Doubles — Mattek-Sands, Safarova win 2nd Aussie Open doubles title. By Bruce Matthews. SENT: 440 words, photos.

— TEN--Australian Open-Chinese Hope — China hopes teenager could become first male tennis star. By Justin Bergman. SENT: 740 words, photos.

— TEN--Australian Open-The Latest — Real-time updates.

BKO--EYE INJURY

AUCKLAND, New Zealand — An American basketball player's eye popped out of its socket after he was poked in the face while going for a rebound during a game in New Zealand. SENT: 180 words, photo.

GLF--ON THE TEE

SAN DIEGO — Tiger Woods is trying to avoid something he has never done in all his years playing at Torrey Pines. He has never left the tournament on a Friday. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 880 words, photos.

— GLF--Farmers Insurance — Tiger Woods stumbles home to a 76 in return at Torrey Pines. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 920 words, photos.

SOC--ENGLISH ROUNDUP

DERBY, England — Struggling English Premier League champion Leicester is at second-tier side Derby in the opening game of fourth-round play in the FA Cup. UPCOMING: 200 words, photos by 2230 GMT.

SOC--FIFA-TRANSFER SPENDING

ZURICH — FIFA says spending by Chinese soccer clubs on players soared beyond $450 million last year. SENT: 210 words, photo.

GLF--QATAR MASTERS

DOHA, Qatar — Bradley Dredge starts the second round of the Qatar Masters with a one-shot lead. UPCOMING: 400 words by 1500 GMT.

FIG--EUROPEAN CHAMPIONSHIPS-ICE DANCE

OSTRAVA, Czech Republic — The International Skating Union has changed the short dance leaders at the European figure skating championships after a video review. SENT: 110 words, photos.

SOC--GERMAN ROUNDUP

BERLIN — Schalke and Eintracht Frankfurt get the second half of the Bundesliga underway in Gelsenkirchen, where the home side hopes to avoid a repeat of its five-game losing start to the first half. By Ciaran Fahey. UPCOMING: 300 words by 2300 GMT.

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

MADRID — Last-place Osasuna tries to end an 11-game winless streak when it hosts Malaga in the Spanish league. UPCOMING: 150 words by 2230 GMT.

SOC--FRENCH ROUNDUP

PARIS — After joining from Juventus, veteran defender Patrice Evra could make his Marseille debut in a home game against Montpellier. Evra's presence should help shore up a shaky defense that has leaked seven goals in two games. By Jerome Pugmire. UPCOMING: 300 words by 2200 GMT.

FBN--SUPER BOWL-A FOOTBALL TALE

The history behind the football used in the Super Bowl began when a family of Ukrainian immigrants opened a Chicago tannery in 1905. By Dave Skretta. SENT: 1090 words, photos, video.

— FBN--Super Bowl-A Football Tale-Glance — SENT: 360 words, photos.

POLITICAL FOOTBALL

BOSTON — New England Patriots fans have spent nearly two full seasons being reminded of the close friendship between President Donald Trump and their team's owner Robert Kraft, star quarterback Tom Brady and coach Bill Belichick. That has put the typically united Patriots Nation at odds over how hard to celebrate a team chasing its fifth Super Bowl win. By Philip Marcelo. SENT: 920 words, photos.

— SKI--WCup-Vonn Crashes — Vonn avoids more serious injury in downhill training crash. By Andrew Dampf. SENT: 660 words, photos.

— OLY--Stockholm-2026 Bid — Stockholm: Staging 2026 Winter Olympics is 'desirable'. SENT: 260 words.

— BKN--NBA Capsules — SENT: 400 words.

— HKN--NHL Capsules — SENT: 1430 words.

