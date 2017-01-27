BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS

ASIA:

CHINA-LUNAR NEW YEAR-EVE — Four men in traditional yellow costumes bang large drums to announce the start of the New Year's Eve banquet in Liuminying village. Villages and cities across China are preparing this weekend to celebrate the Lunar New Year, though few feasts are as elaborate as the one in Liuminying, a hamlet in Beijing's suburbs. By Nomaan Merchant. SENT: 500 words, photos.

INDONESIA-ISLAMIC STATE — An Indonesian man arrested in Bali this week for suspected links to the Islamic State group after traveling to Turkey was an Australian-educated former Finance Ministry official, authorities say. By Niniek Karmini. SENT: 310 words.

PHILIPPINES-TERROR SUSPECT — Philippine troops launch airstrikes and ground assaults that reportedly wound one of Southeast Asia's most-wanted militant suspects who is trying to establish a new base for an alliance backing the Islamic State group, officials say. By Jim Gomez. SENT: 540 words.

SOUTH CHINA SEA — An opinion poll shows most Filipinos want their government to assert the country's rights in the disputed South China Sea after an arbitration tribunal invalidated China's vast territorial claims and ruled the Philippines can fish and exploit resources in the disputed waters. SENT: 130 words.

THAILAND-POLITICS — A court in Thailand sentences an opponent of the military government to more than 11 years in prison for posting material on the internet judged insulting to the country's monarchy. SENT: 130 words.

KASHMIR-AVALANCHES — The death toll from two avalanches that struck the Himalayan region of Kashmir has risen to 14 after the bodies of four more Indian soldiers were recovered, the Indian army says. SENT: 210 words, photos.

AUSTRALIA-STUNT PLANE CRASH — A 69-year-old seaplane that crashed, killing the pilot and his passenger, in front of thousands of onlookers during an aerial display above the city of Perth had flown from the United States to Australia in recent years, an official says. SENT: 200 words.

BUSINESS AND FINANCE:

FINANCIAL MARKETS — European shares fall in early trading after a mixed day in Asia on the eve of lunar new year holidays. U.S. futures point to a higher open on Wall Street. By Kelvin Chan. SENT: 510 words, photos.

ASIA-US-TRADE — Talk of a possible 20 percent tax on U.S. imports from Mexico raises eyebrows in Asia, where exports to the U.S. drive growth in many economies. By Elaine Kurtenbach. SENT: 700 words, photos.

JAPAN-TOSHIBA — Toshiba Corp. says it will split its lucrative flash memory business to make up for losses from its troubled U.S. nuclear business, and is looking for a third-party capital injection. SENT: 260 words, photos.

INDONESIA-FREEPORT — The governor of Indonesia's easternmost province of Papua is urging Freeport to immediately pay $376 million in taxes and penalties after a court ruled against the U.S. mining giant in a water use case. SENT: 170 words, photos.

___

