Hague police reject brutality claim by Black American lawyer

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch police are rejecting claims by a black American lawyer working at the United Nations' highest court that she was a victim of racially motivated brutality by officers in The Hague.

In a Facebook post that has since been taken down, Chaka Laguerre wrote that she was violently arrested by two Hague police officers after they spotted her jaywalking on Tuesday morning.

In the post, copies of which can still be found online, Laguerre wrote that being a lawyer at the International Court of Justice "did not save my black body from racially-motivated police brutality."

Laguerre could not be reached for comment Friday.

Police spokeswoman Chantal Marges said Hague police chief Paul van Musscher visited the court Thursday to complain about the post. The court had no comment.