Australian Open Results

|Friday
|At Melbourne Park
|Melbourne, Australia
|Purse: $37.4 million (Grand Slam)
|Surface: Hard-Outdoor
|Doubles
|Women
|Championship
Bethanie Mattek-Sands, United States, and Lucie Safarova (2), Czech Republic, def. Andrea Hlavackova, Czech Republic, and Peng Shuai (12), China, 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-3.
|Mixed
|Semifinals
Sania Mirza, India, and Ivan Dodig (2), Croatia, def. Sam Stosur and Sam Groth, Australia, 6-4, 2-6, 10-5.
Abigail Spears, United States, and Juan Sebastian Cabal, Colombia, def. Elina Svitolina, Ukraine, and Chris Guccione, Australia, 7-6 (1), 6-2.
|Legends Doubles
|Round Robin
|Men
Wayne Arthurs and Richard Fromberg, Australia, def. Michael Chang and Todd Martin, United States, 4-1, 1-4, 4-3 (4).
|Junior Singles
|Boys
|Semifinals
Yshai Oliel (4), Israel, def. Wu Yibing (1), China, 6-4, 3-6, 6-2.
Zsombor Piros (15), Hungary, def. Corentin Moutet (5), France, 6-3, 6-4.
|Girls
|Semifinals
Marta Kostyuk (11), Ukraine, def. Elena Rybakina (16), Russia, 6-1, 7-5.
Rebeka Masarova (1), Switzerland, def. Bianca Vanessa Andreescu (7), Canada, 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-0.
|Junior Doubles
|Boys
|Championship
Hsu Yu Hsiou, Taiwan, and Zhao Lingxi (4), China, def. Finn Reynolds, New Zealand, and Duarte Vale, Portugal, 6-7 (8), 6-4, 10-5.
|Girls
|Championship
Bianca Vanessa Andreescu, Canada, and Carson Branstine (3), United States, def. Maja Chwalinska and Iga Swiatek, Poland, 6-1, 7-6 (4).
|Wheelchair Singles
|Quad
|Round Robin
Dylan Alcott (1), Australia, def. David Wagner (2), United States 6-1, 7-5.
Andy Lapthorne, Britain, def. Heath Davidson, Australia, walkover.
|Wheelchair Doubles
|Men
|Championship
Joachim Gerard, Belgium, and Gordon Reid (2), Britain, def. Gustavo Fernandez, Argentina, and Alfie Hewett, Britain, 6-3, 3-6, 10-3.
|Women
|Championship
Jiske Griffioen and Aniek van Koot (1), Netherlands, def. Diede de Groot, Netherlands, and Yui Kamiji (2), Japan, 6-3, 6-2.
