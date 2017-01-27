Australian Open Results

Friday At Melbourne Park Melbourne, Australia Purse: $37.4 million (Grand Slam) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Doubles Women Championship

Bethanie Mattek-Sands, United States, and Lucie Safarova (2), Czech Republic, def. Andrea Hlavackova, Czech Republic, and Peng Shuai (12), China, 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-3.

Mixed Semifinals

Sania Mirza, India, and Ivan Dodig (2), Croatia, def. Sam Stosur and Sam Groth, Australia, 6-4, 2-6, 10-5.

Abigail Spears, United States, and Juan Sebastian Cabal, Colombia, def. Elina Svitolina, Ukraine, and Chris Guccione, Australia, 7-6 (1), 6-2.

Legends Doubles Round Robin Men

Wayne Arthurs and Richard Fromberg, Australia, def. Michael Chang and Todd Martin, United States, 4-1, 1-4, 4-3 (4).

Junior Singles Boys Semifinals

Yshai Oliel (4), Israel, def. Wu Yibing (1), China, 6-4, 3-6, 6-2.

Zsombor Piros (15), Hungary, def. Corentin Moutet (5), France, 6-3, 6-4.

Girls Semifinals

Marta Kostyuk (11), Ukraine, def. Elena Rybakina (16), Russia, 6-1, 7-5.

Rebeka Masarova (1), Switzerland, def. Bianca Vanessa Andreescu (7), Canada, 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-0.

Junior Doubles Boys Championship

Hsu Yu Hsiou, Taiwan, and Zhao Lingxi (4), China, def. Finn Reynolds, New Zealand, and Duarte Vale, Portugal, 6-7 (8), 6-4, 10-5.

Girls Championship

Bianca Vanessa Andreescu, Canada, and Carson Branstine (3), United States, def. Maja Chwalinska and Iga Swiatek, Poland, 6-1, 7-6 (4).

Wheelchair Singles Quad Round Robin

Dylan Alcott (1), Australia, def. David Wagner (2), United States 6-1, 7-5.

Andy Lapthorne, Britain, def. Heath Davidson, Australia, walkover.

Wheelchair Doubles Men Championship

Joachim Gerard, Belgium, and Gordon Reid (2), Britain, def. Gustavo Fernandez, Argentina, and Alfie Hewett, Britain, 6-3, 3-6, 10-3.

Women Championship

Jiske Griffioen and Aniek van Koot (1), Netherlands, def. Diede de Groot, Netherlands, and Yui Kamiji (2), Japan, 6-3, 6-2.

MORE