Earnings scheduled for the week of 1/30/2017

Major companies tentatively scheduled to post quarterly earnings next week:

TUESDAY

Aetna Inc. reports earnings before the market open.

Exxon Mobil Corp. reports earnings before the market open.

Pfizer Inc. reports earnings before the market open.

United Parcel Service Inc. reports earnings before the market open.

Apple Inc. reports earnings after the market close.

WEDNESDAY

Altria Group Inc. reports earnings before the market open.

Facebook Inc. reports earnings after the market close.

THURSDAY

Merck & Co. reports earnings before the market open.

Amazon.com Inc. reports earnings after the market close.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. reports earnings after the market close.

Visa Inc. reports earnings after the market close.