Turkey detains 3 Iraqis accused of IS bomb-making

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish authorities have detained three Iraqi brothers who are suspected of making suicide bombs for the Islamic State group.

Turkey's state-run Anadolu Agency reported Friday that the suspects were caught during police raids in the Black Sea coastal city of Samsun. They are accused of setting up a factory in Mosul, the IS stronghold in Iraq, where they allegedly produced bombs for suicide attackers.

The arrests resulted from a broader investigation into IS activities by a regional prosecutor in northwest Turkey.

Turkey has suffered a series of suicide attacks linked to IS, which has a network of cells and supporters in the country. In Istanbul on New Year's Eve, an attack on a nightclub by a gunman acting on orders of IS claimed the lives of 39 people.