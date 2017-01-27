Taoyuan airport traffic up 1 percent on Lunar New Year’s Eve

Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport is set to serve a total of 115,951 passengers on Lunar New Year’s Eve, an increase of almost 10,000 passengers on the same day the previous year.

Heavy traffic was seen on Thursday, in which a total of 130,754 inbound and outbound passengers passed through the nation’s largest airport, a one percent increase on the same day a year earlier.

The passenger numbers for Lunar New Year's Eve were about the same as the daily average of 115,880 passengers in 2016. That and the higher airport traffic on Thursday indicated that more people have decided to spend the holiday at home rather than going abroad.

The airport is expecting the traffic to reach its peak on Feb 3, the seventh day of the Lunar New Year, with the total passenger numbers reaching close to 140,000.

Meanwhile, National Highway traffic is also expected to peak from Jan 29 to Jan 31, as people travel back home from family reunions and around the country to enjoy the holiday.

This year’s Lunar New Year holiday begins on Friday, January 27 and runs through Wednesday next week, February 1.