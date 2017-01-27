Students propose plan to promote safety guide for disabled pedestrians

The International Exhibition for Young Inventors (IEYI) was held here in Taipei on Sunday January 22, 2017.

A gold medal was awarded to the team from Taipei American School (TAS) for an invention for safe walking for the visually handicapped.

The gold medal was selected from over 200 projects locally, and the winning team will represent Taiwan this October during the international competition to be held in Nagoya, Japan.

The winning team started this project about six months ago with conception, overall design, and product realization.

The invention aims to help the visually handicapped walking in a straight direction when crossing city intersections and the directional loudspeaker also reduces noise pollution to other pedestrians.

The team plans to propose this invention to the Taipei City Traffic Department, hoping the invention can be fully implemented in Taipei to the benefit of all visually handicapped citizens.