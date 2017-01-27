  1. Home
Holiday traffic to peak from Jan 29 to Jan 31: official

Southbound traffic has already started on Friday morning, with an average speed of just 10 to 20 km/h.

By Wendy Lee ,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/01/27 12:30

Holiday traffic is expected to peak from Jan 29 to 30 and will be heavier than the previous year due to the shorter holiday period of only six days, the government officials said.  

Southbound traffic has already started on Friday morning, as sections of National Highway No.1 from Taichung to Nantun District, as well as Hsinchu’s Hukou to Hukou Service Area have remained congested, with an average speed of just 10 to 20 km/h.    

The southbound section of National Highway No.3 from Taoyuan’s Daxi to Longtan District also reported an average speed of just 20 km/h, according to the traffic department.

Taiwan Area National Freeway Bureau Director General, Jaw Shing-hau, said yesterday that the heaviest congestion during the Lunar New Year holiday can be seen from Jan 29 to Jan 31, as people travel back home for family reunions and around the country to enjoy the holiday.    

Travelers are encouraged to take public transportation during the holiday to avoid congestion, the bureau said.  
