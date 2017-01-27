Wife of man tied to terror attack admits marriage sham

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The wife of a man accused of aiding the shooters in the San Bernardino terror attack has admitted the marriage was a sham.

Federal prosecutors in Los Angeles say Mariyah Chernykh pleaded guilty to conspiracy, perjury and other charges Thursday.

They say Chernykh married Enrique Marquez Jr., but paid him for his participation in the plan and then lied on immigration documents.

Marquez is charged with plotting with Syed Rizwan Farook to carry out attacks and with supplying guns used in the December 2015 that left 14 people dead and 22 injured.

Farook's brother, Syed Raheel Farook, pleaded guilty in the immigration fraud case earlier this month. His wife, who is Chernykh's sister, has pleaded not guilty to similar federal criminal charges.