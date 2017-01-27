AP Weekly Sports Calendar

EDITORS:

These are among the top sports events of the week. Coverage of most of these events will move on this circuit:

FRIDAY, Jan. 27

thru 29, Melbourne, Australia — tennis, Australian Open.

thru 29, Doha, Qatar — golf, European Tour, Qatar Masters.

thru 29, San Diego — golf, US PGA Tour, Farmers Insurance Open.

thru 29, Bahamas — golf, US LPGA Tour, Pure Silk Bahamas.

thru 29, Garmisch Partenkirchen, Germany — skiing, men's Alpine World Cup.

SATURDAY, Jan. 28

Gabon — football, Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinals: Burkina Faso vs. Tunisia, Senegal vs. Cameroon.

Port Elizabeth, South Africa — cricket, South Africa vs. Sri Lanka, 1st ODI.

thru 29, Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy — skiing, women's Alpine World Cup.

thru 29, Falun, Sweden — skiing, cross-country World Cup.

thru 29, Wellington, New Zealand — rugby, world series, Wellington Sevens.

Las Vegas — boxing, Carl Frampton vs. Leo Santa Cruz for Frampton's WBA featherweight title; Dejan Zlaticanin vs. Mikey Garcia for Zlaticanin's WBC lightweight title; Lee Selby vs. Jonathan Victor Barros for Selby's IBF featherweight title.

Indio, California — boxing, Francisco Vargas vs. Miguel Berchelt for Vargas' WBC super featherweight title.

SUNDAY, Jan. 29

Gabon — football, Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinals: Congo vs. Ghana, Egypt vs. Morocco.

Nagpur, India — cricket, India vs. England, 2nd T20.

Los Angeles — ice hockey, NHL All-Star game.

MONDAY, Jan. 30

Auckland, New Zealand — cricket, New Zealand vs. Australia, 1st ODI.

thru Feb. 5, St. Petersburg, Russia — tennis, WTA, St. Petersburg Trophy.

thru Feb. 5, Taipei, Taiwan — tennis, WTA, Taiwan Open.

TUESDAY, Jan. 31

Stockholm — skiing, Alpine World Cup.

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 1

Libreville, Gabon — football, Africa Cup of Nations semifinal.

Bangalore, India — cricket, India vs. England, 3rd T20.

Durban, South Africa — cricket, South Africa vs. Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI.

THURSDAY, Feb. 2

Franceville, Gabon — football, Africa Cup of Nations semifinal.

Napier, New Zealand — cricket, New Zealand vs. Australia, 2nd ODI.

thru 5, Dubai, United Arab Emirates — golf, European Tour, Dubai Desert Classic.

thru 5, Scottsdale, Arizona — golf, US PGA Tour, Phoenix Open.

thru 5, Florida — golf, US LPGATour, Coates Golf Championship.

FRIDAY, Feb. 3

thru 5, various sites — tennis, Davis Cup first round: Argentina vs. Italy, Germany vs. Belgium, Australia vs. Czech Republic, United States vs. Switzerland, Japan vs. France, Canada vs. Britain, Serbia vs. Russia, Croatia vs. Spain.

SATURDAY, Feb. 4

Britain — rugby, Six Nations: England vs. France, Scotland vs. Ireland.

Johannesburg — cricket, South Africa vs. Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI.

thru 5, Sydney — rugby, world series, Sydney Sevens.

SUNDAY, Feb. 5

Libreville, Gabon — football, Africa Cup of Nations final.

Rome — rugby, Six Nations: Italy vs. Wales.

Hamilton, New Zealand — cricket, New Zealand vs. Australia, 3rd ODI.

Houston — American football, Super Bowl: Atlanta vs. New England.