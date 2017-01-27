Joao Barbosa wins overall pole for Rolex 24 at Daytona

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Joao Barbosa won the overall pole for the Rolex 24 at Daytona, another strong showing for Cadillac's new sports car program.

Barbosa turned a lap of 1 minute, 36.903 seconds in the No. 5 Mustang Sampling Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R, just 0.07 seconds ahead of Action Express teammate Dane Cameron in the No. 31 Whelen Engineering Racing Cadillac.

The top five prototypes were separated by 0.706 seconds, setting up what should be a competitive endurance race at Daytona International Speedway. The twice-around-the-clock event begins Saturday on the 3.56-mile road course.

Barbosa took the overall pole in the prototype class. James French (PC), Joey Hand (GTLM) and Alessandro Pier Guidi (GTD) were tops in the other classes.

Barbosa shares the seat with longtime co-driver Christian Fittipaldi and Filipe Albuquerque. Cameron shares the wheel with Eric Curran, Mike Conway and Seb Morris.

