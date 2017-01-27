Sydney FC aims to be 'best ever' in A-League

SYDNEY (AP) — Sydney FC coach Graham Arnold says his team is driven to be "the best in A-League history" after a 2-1 win over Melbourne Victory on Thursday left it with an almost unassailable nine-point lead atop the table.

After beating second-placed Melbourne to start the league's 17th round, Sydney remains unbeaten with 13 wins and four draws this season for a total of 43 championship points.

It now seems inevitable that Sydney will win the Premier's Plate by finishing first at the end of the regular season but Arnold says his players have higher ambitions and he's "driving the players to be the best in A-League history."

He says "in a 10-team competition the most returned has been 57 points and we want to beat that."