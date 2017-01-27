How major US stock market indexes fared on Thursday

U.S. stock indexes closed mostly lower Thursday, even as the Dow Jones industrial average inched further into record territory.

The Dow eked out a tiny gain a day after closing above 20,000 for the first time. The broader U.S. stock indexes posted slight losses. More stocks fell than rose on the New York Stock Exchange. Financial stocks led the gainers, while health care companies lagged the most.

On Thursday:

The Dow rose 32.40 points, or 0.2 percent, to 20,100.91.

The S&P 500 index fell 1.69 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,296.68.

The Nasdaq slipped 1.16 points, or 0.02 percent, to 5,655.18.

The Russell 2000 index gave up 6.84 points, or 0.5 percent, to 1,375.60.

For the week:

The Dow is up 273.66 points, or 1.4 percent.

The S&P 500 is up 25.37 points, or 1.1 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 99.84 points, or 1.8 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 23.75 points, or 1.8 percent.

For the year:

The Dow is up 338.31 points, or 1.7 percent.

The S&P 500 is up 57.85 points, or 2.6 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 272.06 points, or 5.1 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 18.47 points, or 1.4 percent.