UN officials: Yemen could face famine if no immediate action

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. officials are warning that the escalating conflict in Yemen has left more than two-thirds of the population in need of humanitarian aid and the country could face famine unless there is immediate action.

U.N. Special Envoy to Yemen Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed told the Security Council Thursday that the "dangerous" upsurge in airstrikes and fighting is having "tragic consequences for the Yemeni people," with 18.8 million in need of emergency food.

U.N. humanitarian chief Stephen O'Brien warned that "an astounding 10.3 million Yemenis ... require immediate assistance to save or sustain their lives" — and "at least two million people need emergency food assistance to survive."

Ahmed urged the warring parties to agree to a new cease-fire and the peace proposal on the table.