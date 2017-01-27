McKesson and Mattel tumble while United Rentals jumps

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Thursday:
McKesson Corp., down $12.55 to $138.55
The prescription drug distributor said prices were weaker than it expected in the fiscal third quarter.
PulteGroup Inc., up 74 cents to $21.18
Sales of new homes fell sharply in December, but Pulte climbed after it made its quarterly report.
United Rentals Inc., up $12.80 to $127.06
The equipment rental company reported strong earnings and said it will buy construction equipment construction equipment company NES Rentals.
Mattel Inc., down $5.57 to $25.99
The toy maker said U.S. toy sales slowed down over the holidays.
Halliburton Co., up 65 cents to $58.06
Energy companies traded higher as the price of oil increased.
Whirlpool Corp., down $16.26 to $173.94
The appliance maker said Britain's impending departure from the European Union hurt its profits.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., up $7.97 to $95.64
The cruise line company gave an optimistic forecast for 2017 and said bookings are good.
Sherwin-Williams Inc., up $21.58 to $305
The paint and coatings company continued its strong run over the last few months after its fourth-quarter report.